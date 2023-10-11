Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka happy to be back with Germany, but not a fan of USA tour

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is happy to be back with the German national team after missing the last set of matches.

With new coach Julian Nagelsmann at the helm, Goretzka is in the mix for Germany, but the outspoken 28-year-old wishes the squad was not traveling so far for this international break.

“It’s not ideal in terms of travel and, above all, what I personally think it’s a shame that the second game is at 2 a.m. German time. I really can’t understand that,” Goretzka said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Germany will face off with the USMNT on Saturday, October 14th at 3PM at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut before playing Mexico on Tuesday, October 17th at 8PM at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Surely, the schedule is not ideal and travel will likely wreak havoc on the German roster, which desperately needs a win to initiate a change from the losing culture that has existed for about a year now.