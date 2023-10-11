Bundesliga top scorer Serhou Guirassy talks about Torjägerkanone rival Harry Kane

Following Saturday’s set of Bundesliga games, VfB Stuttgart continued their hot form, recording a 3-1 VfL Wolfsburg all thanks to a fifteen-minute hat-trick from Serhou Guirassy. The breakout star moves further ahead as the league’s top scorer, boasting a mighty 13 goals in just seven appearances — a league record.

Having outscored Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane thus far, he was still full of praise for Kane. “I watch Kane a lot. I like his style of play. He’s good at everything. He can make his teammates play, he can score goals,” said Guirassy.

He then shared an interesting anecdote about the two (as captured by @iMiaSanMia): “I played against him already when I was with Rennes. We played against each other in the UEFA Conference League, and we even exchanged jerseys. He is a very nice guy and it was a big pleasure for me to have his jersey because he’s a great player.”

While Guirassy might be a fan of Kane, Bayern fans will still be hoping to see Kane take his place in the goalscoring charts. How many goals do you think Guirassy and Kane will end up scoring this season? Tell us in the comments!