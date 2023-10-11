Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane to have formal ‘goodbye’ to former Tottenham teammates next week

Harry Kane’s move from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga was well and truly one of the biggest moves in the summer transfer window. The England skipper has hit the ground running with the Rekordmeister having already scored nine goals and provided four assists from a total of nine appearances across all competitions. He is second in the Bundesliga top scorer’s chart behind only VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, who has scored 10 goals in the league thus far.

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern after spending 19 years at Spurs, over-takin Jimmy Greaves’ all-time scoring record at the club in the process. Of course, as with any high profile move in the transfer market, there were tons of moving parts involved with Kane’s switch to Bayern, and things moved at a rapidly-changing pace in the final hours of the move being completed and finalized. After all, he completed his medicals and all of his paperwork in the wee hours of the morning before Bayern’s 3-0 DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig and he was still in that matchday squad, making a second had cameo.

As far as an official capacity is concerned, Kane has yet to have an opportunity to say goodbye to all of his former Tottenham teammates at Bayern, given the nature of how he had to complete his move to Bayern. He had featured for them in preseason friendlies, but had made it clear that he would not have wanted to have left the club having played for them in the Premier League out of respect to Ange Postecoglou, his teammates, and most importantly, Tottenham’s fans. Bayern had to get that deal done before Spurs’ Premier League opener.

Per information from The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel (via @iMiaSanMia), Kane is going to be given the opportunity next week during the international break to say goodbye to all of his former Tottenham teammates. He is in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the friendly against Australia and Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, but both of those matches take place at Wembley, so he will be in and around his old stopping grounds for the entirety of the international break, making it easier to coordinate official goodbyes to his former colleagues.

For him, it will provide an opportunity for some proper closure with those he used to work alongside in North London, closing the Tottenham chapter of his career altogether. He did everything to leave the club in the most respectful possible manner, but just couldn’t help the length of negotiations behind the scenes.