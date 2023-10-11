Report: Xabi Alonso could leave Leverkusen in 2024 should Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid come calling

Bayer Leverkusen’s 41-year-old head coach Xabi Alonso has seen his team shoot up to the top of the Bundesliga table since he took over. And now he is seeing his name on the rumor mill for the top coaching jobs in the world.

It doesn’t hurt that he was a star player at multiple top clubs — Bayern Munich among them.

Though it looks as though Xabi is going nowhere this season, by next summer, the picture could change dramatically. Reporting from Sport Bild, captured via @iMiaSanMia, indicates that the Spaniard has an agreement with his current club that they will not stand in his way should the next big opportunity arise:

Even though he extended his contract until 2026, Xabi Alonso has an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to go next summer should he receive an offer from one of his former clubs: Bayern, Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Real Madrid will definitely be in need of a new coach with Carlo Ancelotti scheduled to depart for the Brazil men’s national team. Former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is not assured of a stay with Germany beyond EURO 2024, and Los Blancos had interest in him in the past. Jürgen Klopp, meanwhile, has been at Liverpool for eight years now — and the Germans would surely be intrigued by a chance to lure the 56-year-old Champions League winner.

The coaching carousel may produce some real fireworks next summer to coincide with the transfer window. Bayern have a coach, for now, in Thomas Tuchel. Depending on how this season goes, could Bayern end up being tempted to bring back their former star — or at least be in the conversation?