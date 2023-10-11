Sven Ulreich digs Bayern Munich’s renewed fighting spirit

There is a certain steeliness and resolve to this 2023/24 edition of Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel’s partial first campaign with the Bavarians was unsteady and nearly ended with even the Bundesliga title slipping away, but Bayern has shown rock-solid determination in his second. According to current starting keeper Sven Ulreich, that is no coincidence.

“Last season, we would have completely thrown away such a game, conceded a second goal and would have rushed forward without any sense,” Ulreich explained after Bayern’s come-from-behind Champions League win over Copenhagen on October 3 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Copenhagen had sprung a surprise opener on the Bavarians through Lukas Lerager early in the second half, but Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel led the way to ensure Bayern would not endure a group stage upset. Dropping points to a team not expected to qualify out of the group is always risky, especially when the group also contains the likes of Manchester United.

So far, though, Bayern already has two draws in the Bundesliga. It will remain to be seen if the Bavarians can truly put their past ills behind them and sustain their strength throughout the course of the season.

