Report: Bayern Munich “irritated” by Real Madrid transfer hints from Alphonso Davies’ agent

If Bayern Munich wants to hold on to one of its prized young superstars, it may be in for a fight.

Real Madrid is among the clubs lurking around 22-year-old Canadian international Alphonso Davies. The Bavarians had the inside track and were reportedly close to an agreement at the end of last season, but the sacking of sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić put those plans on ice, at least for the present.

And in the meantime, Davies’ agent has been teasing the possibility of a departure for the left-back, who is under contract through 2025. That in turn has not pleased the Bayern brass. As reported by Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern bosses are very irritated with Alphonso Davies agent’s public statements where he constantly flirts with the idea of a move to Real Madrid [@SPORTBILD]

If Davies is contemplating a move away, however, his agent will need to be working on the possibilities. The timeline to clarify matters will arrive quickly. Should Davies head into the summer transfer window without a new deal, he would also be heading into the final year of his contract at Bayern.

It could now be up to head coach Thomas Tuchel, new sporting director Christoph Freund, and the rest of the Bayern brass to convince Davies that this is still a project worth sticking around for.