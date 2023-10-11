 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jamal Musiala on his upgraded EA Sports FC 24 rating

FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

This one is for the video game geeks out there. While the true aficionado may be already familiar with Jamal Musiala’s sky-high potential in text simulation games such as Football Manager, it seems the button-mashing world is just starting to catch on to what Bayern Munich fans have long known: the youngster is the real deal.

Still just 20 years of age, Musiala received a solid bump in ratings in the latest edition of what was formerly the FIFA franchise, EA Sports FC 24, and he commented on it in a recent interview:

75 shooting? Maybe that is a little low for the man who finished with 12 Bundesliga goals last season, or maybe it is an area where the German wonderkid can still improve. At least they know he can dribble.

In any case, it is good to see one of Bayern’s brightest talents get more recognition for his abilities in the video game world.

