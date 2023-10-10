Report: Manchester City to make hard charge at Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich in 2024

One of the rumors that has been floating around since the summer is Manchester City’s rumored interest in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich’s position under Thomas Tuchel is not cemented as the Germany international prefers to play the No. 6 position, while Tuchel seems to want Kimmich in a role as the No. 8.

Now, Pep Guardiola seems ready to give his old charge an opportunity for a fresh start as noted in a report from 90Min.com:

Manchester City remain interested in signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich and could firm up their interest in 2024, sources have confirmed to 90min. The Germany international will soon enter the final 18 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena and it is not a certainty that he will extend his stay in Bavaria. 90min reported back in May that Kimmich was considering leaving Bayern Munich, which put a host of Europe’s top sides on alert. Man City made their interest known soon after, but Bayern Munich made it clear throughout the summer that Kimmich was not for sale at the time. However, the 28-year-old is once again weighing up his options and Bayern Munich may be forced into a sale if he does not sign a new contract.

Bayern Munich is rumored to be insistent on signing a No. 6 for Tuchel during the winter transfer window and there is a chance that the decision could alienate the notoriously volatile Kimmich:

90min understands Man City are still interested in Kimmich — who worked under Pep Guardiola during the Catalan’s time in the Bundesliga — and rate him as one of the best midfielders in world football, while his positional versatility and ability to play in defense makes him an even more attractive option.

The Kimmich vs. Tuchel situation could be one of the first key internal battles at Bayern Munich during this front office regime. If Bayern Munich follows through with its plan to add another midfielder, Kimmich’s idea for where to spend his future could change — and Guardiola would likely be waiting with a big money offer to make a reunion happen between the coach and his former player.