Oliver Kahn offers retort to Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß after his hiring was called a “mistake”

It is almost as if Bayern Munich executives — and former executives — huddled last weekend and pondered what they could do collectively to keep the team relevant during the international break.

Now...we are getting exchanges through the media that no one really planned on.

Club legend Uli Hoeneß indicated that hiring former CEO Oliver Kahn was a “mistake”, but now Kahn has fired back as everyone expected he would. Surprisingly, though, Kahn did not rip off one of trademark tirades. Instead, Kahn actually took a much more measured and reasoned approach.

“To be honest, I’m surprised with that. FC Bayern and I agreed in the summer that we wanted to close this chapter amicably and that I would remain part of the FC Bayern family in the future. I continue to stand by this. Uli Hoeneß’s current statements do not necessarily contribute to respectful relationships with each other,” Kahn told Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “In my role as CEO of FC Bayern, I always acted for the club with the best of my knowledge and belief. Unfortunately, after some time it became clear that there were different ideas about the club’s development and strategy. In the end it was better that everyone went their own way. That’s all I have to say.

“Personally, I have made peace with the chapter and – still on friendly terms with the club – I’m looking to the future with optimism.”

Hopefully this back-and-forth can be put to bed and everyone can, indeed, move on to the next “chapter.”