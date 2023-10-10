Thomas Tuchel explains Harry Kane’s deeper role for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane may already be in double digits for goals and assists so far this season, but there’s one aspect of his game that almost every fan has noticed: him dropping deep to support the midfield. This is not the first time he has been in this role, having done so for previous club Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that the England captain dropping back is what the player wants to be more involved in the build-up:

We wanted it that way. We had two #10’s high on the pitch. Harry was deeper and involved in a lot of situations to speed up the game. We had good running lanes behind him. That’s also something he likes - to be more in the game, more involved. – Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is only the second time Kane blanked in front of goal (the previous game being against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League) but Tuchel said that it was not an issue. “As in Copenhagen, he wasn’t lucky enough to have the ball in the net”, the tactician lamented. “The two shots he had were very dangerous. That’s why I’m not worried”.