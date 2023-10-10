Uli Hoeneß reveals that Bayern Munich only paid €95 million for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are so far enjoying the perks of having Harry Kane in their team. Ever since the England captain was signed from Tottenham Hotspur, the 30-year-old has now hit double figures in total goals and assists. To think the move nearly collapsed because Spurs chairman Daniel Levy held him at the airport, and he may have had good reason because Uli Hoeneß revealed that Bayern paid way less than what Spurs were asking for:

Uli Hoeneß reveals the exact transfer fee Bayern paid for Harry Kane: "We only spent 95 million euros" [@BR24] pic.twitter.com/WIu3ja8Mbz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 8, 2023

Remember that Levy said that Spurs wouldn’t sell unless they got £100 million (€117 million), which made the almighty task of having to negotiate a deal even more difficult. In the end, as Uli said above, the Rekordmeister paid up to €22 million (£19 million) less than Tottenham’s asking price or the same price that Ronaldo (R9) moved from Inter Milan to FC Barcelona in 1997. Bayern haggled like they haven’t before and got their man.