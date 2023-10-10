Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman scores again before getting called into USMNT

Bayern Munich loanees were once again active all over Europe in various competitions before the upcoming international break for men’s teams. Josip Stanišić, Malik Tillman, and Gabriel Vidović were all active in European competitions this week. See how they did, who scored, and who has been called up to their national teams!

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel and Stuttgart hosted Wolfsburg on Saturday. He had another great day, saving four out of the five shots on goal that he faced. According to the stats, all four saves were from shots inside the box and and one required a diving save. The lone goal allowed by Nübel opened the scoring and gave Wolfsburg a first-half lead, but Stuttgart was able to come back with three second-half goals — a Guirassy hat trick — en route to a 3-1 win.

Stuttgart will face fellow Bayern loanee Lee’s Wehen Wiesbaden in a friendly on Thursday during the international break. They return to Bundesliga play on October 21 on the road against Union Berlin.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started and played the full 90 minutes in Sweden against Molde in Europa League play. He had two clearances and seven recoveries on defense, while helping in the attack with seven passes into the final third, two chances created, and a 94% completion rate. Leverkusen won the match 2-1 and sit atop the group.

On Sunday, Stanišić was on the bench for Leverkusen’s 3-0 win against Köln, but did not make it onto the pitch. The win keeps Leverkusen at the top of the table.

Leverkusen will face Wolfsburg on the road on October 21. Stanišić was called up to the Croatian National Team. They will face Turkey and Wales in Euro Qualifiers.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started in Eindhoven’s home game against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday. He contributed on both sides of the ball with numerous clearances, recoveries and interceptions. On the attack, he had two shots — one blocked and one that flew over the bar. He also created a chance for his team to score and won a late penalty, which his teammate put away to equalize in the 86th minute. Just moments later, Sevilla took the lead in the 87th minute. But that was not the end! Eindhoven’s Teze equalized again in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Eindhoven sits at the bottom of their group, but the point earned may have kept their hopes alive.

Back in Eredivisie play, Eindhoven was on the road against Sparta Rotterdam. Tillman started again, and after a scoreless first half opened the scoring with a goal in the 51st minute. He had four total shots — one goal, two saved, and one that just missed wide. He was subbed out in the 73rd minute. PSV went on to win 4-0 and stay at the top of the Eredivisie table.

PSV will host Fortuna Sitard after the international break. Tillman was again called up to the USMNT for their upcoming friendlies against Germany and Ghana.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

Vidovic started for Zagreb in Serbia against Ballkani in Conference League play. Unfortunately, he did not have the best night. He only had one shot from the corner of the box, which was blocked. However, he created three chances for his teammates to score and completed 91% of passes. He was subbed out in the 66th minute with his team down 1-0. They would go on to lose 2-0, but still sit in third place in their group.

Vidovic started again for Zagreb in their return to league play against NK Istra 1961. They got back to their winning ways, but Vidovic had a very similar performance. He created two chances and completed 92% of his chances, but did not have a shot as the center forward. He was subbed out at the 65th minute and Zagreb went on to win 3-0.

Zagreb will be on the road against HNK Gorica after the international break.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic started on the bench for Frosinone’s home game against Hellas Verona, but did not come into the match until the 90th minute with his team up 2-0. While on the field he only had one touch and saw the other team score a late consolation goal.

Frosinone will be on the road against Bologna after the international break.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner came into Elversberg’s match in the 65th minute with his team down 1-0 at Holstein Kiel. He had one shot — which went wide — and completed both of his two attempted passes in just 15 touches. Wanner’s teammate scored an equalizer in the 70th minute and the match would end 1-1.

Elversberg will host Eintrach Braunschweig after the international break.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench as the back up keeper for Münster’s 4-1 road win against Hallescher FC, but did not get onto the field.

The 3. Liga will not pause for the international break. Preußen Münster will host 1860 Munich on Sunday. They will also travel to face Dynamo Dresden on October 21.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg’s 1-1 home draw against Karlsruher SC.

Magdeburg will travel to face Hannover 96 after the international break.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesdbaden at home against Hamburger SV. He was not able to contribute much in the attack, but did get back to help on a little defense. He had one clearance and one interception. He left the game in the 61st minute when the score was still 0-0. Both teams scored late goals and Wiesbaden would come away with a surprising point against HSV.

Wiesbaden will face Nübel’s Leverkusen in a friendly on Thursday. They will return to league play after the international break with a trip to face VfL Osnabrück.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Schalke and Hertha BSC met in a fixture featuring both teams relegated from the Bundesliga last year. Kabadayi came into the match in the 58th minute, when his team was down 2-0. His first shot didn’t come until the 80th minute, which resulted in a goal! He followed up with three more shots — two on goal and one that almost hit the corner flag. Unfortunately neither he nor his teammates could find another goal, and Schalke would fall 2-1.

Schalke will face the Dutch side, Heracles, in a friendly on Thursday. They will return to league play on the road to Harold’s Karlsruher SC after the break.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold had only two touches in KSC’s 1-1 draw on the road against 1. FC Magdeburg, as he didn’t come into the match until stoppage time of the second half.

KSC will host Strassbourg from France in a friendly on Thursday. They will return to 2. Bundesliga play when they host Kabadayi’s Schalke 04.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the matchday squad for Ulm’s 2-1 road win at Sandhausen.

Ulm — now in second place in the 3. Liga — will host top-of-the-table Dynamo Dresden on Sunday. They will then travel to face Erzgebirge Aue on October 22.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was on the bench for Homburg’s’ 2-1 win against Kickers Offenbach, but did not make it into the match.

Homburg will travel to face TuS Koblenz on Friday and then will host Hessen Kassel on October 21.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein started for Lustenau’s home match against Rapid Wien and played the full 90 minutes. He was very busy in the attack creating four chances for his team to score and having a chance of his own to score, which came from a close range header that was saved. He also picked up a yellow card for a bad foul in the first half. Unfortunately, Rhein could not help his team get on the board. Even worse, Rapid scored early and often on their way to a 5-0 win.

Lustenau will travel to face BW Linz after the international break.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was on the bench for Hartberg’s 3-0 road win against WSG Tirol, but did not make into the game.

Hartberg will face top-of-the-table Sturm Graz on the road after the international break.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the matchday squad for Admira’s 1-1 draw on the road against FC Liefering.

Admira will host top-of-the-table Grazer AK after the international break.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday squad for Ried’s 3-2 road win against Amstetten.

Ried will host First Vienna FC after the international break.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani was on the bench for Bregenz’ top-of-the-table clash against Grazer AK, but did not make it onto the pitch. Interestingly, Bregenz only used two subs even though they were down and somehow got two red cards in the 87th minute. Even with all that, Bregenz lost 1-0 to remain in second place behind Grazer AK.

Bregenz will host SV Horn after the international break.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek is still listed on the injury report with a muscle injury. St Gallen beat FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 4-0 at home on Saturday.

St. Gallen will travel to face Winterthur after the international break.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was on the bench for Wigan’s 1-0 loss at Stevenage, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Wigan will host Fleetwood town in EFL Trophy group play. They will then host Peterborough in league play on Saturday. They will also travel to face Exeter on October 21.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn started for Queen’s Park in their league match against Greenrock Morton. He played 81 minutes, but was not able to help his team get anything going in the attack. The match ended scoreless.

Queen’s Park will travel to face Falkirk in the Challenge Cup on Saturday. They will return to league play on October 20 with a trip to face Airdrioenians.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Emilie Bragstad and Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Leverkusen has not played since the last edition of Bavarian Loan Works. They will be on the road against Hoffenheim on Monday. They will also host Freiburg on October 15 before going on load to face Köln.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Padilla Bidas came on at halftime for Köln when they were up against MSV Duisburg. She did not get onto the scoresheet with an assist or goal, but was able to contribute enough to help her team score three more goals in the second half on their way to a 4-1 win.

Köln will travel to face Werder Bremen next week. They will then host Leverkusen where we could see three Bayern loanees on the field at once!

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger started and played an hour in Leipzig’s 3-1 loss away to Eintracht Frankfurt. In that time she only had 32 touches and only completed 57% of her passes. She was able help on defense, recording one clearance, three interceptions, and two recoveries. The result gave Frankfurt their first win (and points) of the season.

Leipzig will host two of the Frauen-Bundesliga’s powerhouses in a row — VfL Wolfsburg on October 15 and then Landenberger’s parent club, FC Bayern, on October 22.