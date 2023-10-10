Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund: Leroy Sané’s contract will be extended

Leroy Sané is one of Bayern Munich’s most dangerous players right now, playing phenomenally on both sides of the attack. It looks like the 27-year-old former Manchester City winger’s reward is an extended stay in Munich as per sporting director Christoph Freund:

Christoph Freund confirms the club wants to extend Leroy Sané’s contract: “We will certainly hold talks in the next few weeks. He’s an exceptionally good player, a key player – and it would be nice if he stayed in Munich for a long time. – Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

There were rumblings earlier this year that Sané would stay at Bayern at least until after the 2024 Euros in Germany and then decide if he would seek a transfer, but now he’ll probably stay and continue to light up the wings.

Sané played a big role in Bayern winning 3-0 over SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, scoring one and another being chalked off due to an offside in the build-up.

