Bayern Munich’s international call-up list

Bayern Munich is now in the middle of an international break and the normal day-to-day action for the players will shift from Säbener Straße to their respective international teams.

Below is a list of players, who have been called up to their respective nationals teams. If you are looking to catch of them in action over the next week or so, this is where you can find them:

Austria

Konrad Laimer

Cameroon

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Canada

Alphonso Davies

England

Harry Kane

France

Kingsley Coman

Dayot Upamecano (Upamecano has withdrawn from France camp due to a hamstring injury)

U-21

Mathys Tel

Germany

Leon Goretzka

Joshua Kimmich

Thomas Müller

Jamal Musiala

Leroy Sané

U-20

Frans Krätzig

U-19

Arijon Ibrahimović

Israel

Daniel Peretz (Peretz was called to Israel’s camp, but due to the ongoing conflict in the region will not travel)

Korea

Kim Min-jae

Morocco

Noussair Mazraoui

Portugal

Raphaël Guerreiro

Scotland

U-21

Liam Morrison

United States

Malik Tillman (Tillman had to withdraw due to an injury)

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments below!

