Bayern Munich’s international call-up list

Who is going where for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
Bayern Munich - SC Freiburg Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is now in the middle of an international break and the normal day-to-day action for the players will shift from Säbener Straße to their respective international teams.

Below is a list of players, who have been called up to their respective nationals teams. If you are looking to catch of them in action over the next week or so, this is where you can find them:

Austria

  • Konrad Laimer

Cameroon

  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Canada

  • Alphonso Davies

England

  • Harry Kane
FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga
Kingsley Coman scored a brace vs. SC Freiburg and is now off to national team camp for France.
Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

France

  • Kingsley Coman
  • Dayot Upamecano (Upamecano has withdrawn from France camp due to a hamstring injury)

U-21

  • Mathys Tel

Germany

  • Leon Goretzka
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Thomas Müller
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Leroy Sané

U-20

  • Frans Krätzig

U-19

  • Arijon Ibrahimović

Israel

  • Daniel Peretz (Peretz was called to Israel’s camp, but due to the ongoing conflict in the region will not travel)

Korea

  • Kim Min-jae

Morocco

  • Noussair Mazraoui

Portugal

  • Raphaël Guerreiro

Scotland

U-21

  • Liam Morrison

United States

  • Malik Tillman (Tillman had to withdraw due to an injury)

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments below!

