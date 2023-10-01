Bavarian Podcast Works S6E12: Why Jerome Boateng would be a disgusting signing for Bayern Munich + Why can’t Thomas Tuchel beat top teams? + Eberl updates + UCL preview

Compared to last week, Bayern Munich really gave us a lot to talk about this time round. Unfortunately, not a lot of it is good news. A 2-2 draw to RB Leipzig marks the third consecutive game where Thomas Tuchel has failed to win versus Marco Rose and his cans. In the meanwhile, the bosses have suddenly begun and almost finalized talks with Jerome Boateng, which is causing a variety of reactions from the fanbase. Meanwhile, Max Eberl was sacked by RBL and he’s rumored to be on his way to Bayern, while there’s also a game against Copenhagen in the Champions League this week.

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following:

Why does Thomas Tuchel seem incapable of beating the better teams that he faces?

Understanding why Tuchel dislikes giving certain players like Thomas Muller, Noussair Mazraoui, and Matthijs de Ligt playing time.

The entire problem with Tuchel’s philosophy with the squad.

An in-depth look at the controversy surrounding the Jerome Boateng transfer — why this move would be a complete travesty.

Is Max Eberl the next board member at Bayern Munich?

How might Christoph Freund and Eberl get along?

A quick preview of the Champions League game versus Copenhagen and what we can expect.

