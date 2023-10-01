 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
As Jerome Boateng trains with Bayern Munich, no deal will get done today

This...would be a weird move for Bayern Munich.

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Jerome Boateng will not sign a contract today, but it could just be a matter of time. It also appears that Thomas Tuchel is a driving force behind the move:

❗️Jerome #Boateng won’t sign a contract today. More talks and negotiations will follow as reported. But the bosses are still willing to offer him a short-term contract.

➡️ Bosses are aware that there are critics. But they are convinced that the 35 y/o will strengthen the squad

➡️ Boateng won’t travel with the team to Copenhagen

➡️ In August 2018 there was a secret meeting between Tuchel & Boateng in Munich. He wanted to bring him to #PSG at that time.

Boateng was at Bayern Munich’s training session today per pictures from the practice:

