As Jerome Boateng trains with Bayern Munich, no deal will get done today

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Jerome Boateng will not sign a contract today, but it could just be a matter of time. It also appears that Thomas Tuchel is a driving force behind the move:

❗️Jerome #Boateng won’t sign a contract today. More talks and negotiations will follow as reported. But the bosses are still willing to offer him a short-term contract. ➡️ Bosses are aware that there are critics. But they are convinced that the 35 y/o will strengthen the squad ➡️ Boateng won’t travel with the team to Copenhagen ➡️ In August 2018 there was a secret meeting between Tuchel & Boateng in Munich. He wanted to bring him to #PSG at that time.

Boateng was at Bayern Munich’s training session today per pictures from the practice:

Bayern confirm that Jérôme Boateng trained with the team today and will continue to train at Säbener Straße in the next few days [ fcb] pic.twitter.com/CqoS6zJtVR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 1, 2023

Do you want Jerome Boateng back with Bayern Munich?

Poll Do you want Jerome Boateng back with Bayern Munich? Yes - They need the depth.

No - He is cooked.

Nope - there is just too much off-the-field baggage this time around. vote view results 70% Yes - They need the depth. (111 votes)

17% No - He is cooked. (28 votes)

11% Nope - there is just too much off-the-field baggage this time around. (18 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

