When new broke that Bayern Munich is close to bringing back Jerome Boateng, it sent shockwaves through the club’s fanbase.

However, it was just not concerns over the health of Matthijs de Ligt and other recent injuries to Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano that have Bayern Munich worried.

Youngster Tarek Buchmann will miss a few more weeks with a torn muscle bundle per Sport1’s Kerry Hau:

Why Jérôme Boateng? Matthijs de Ligt (knee problems) also threatens to miss Copenhagen at least. In addition, the campus does not offer many options; the most talented young defender Tarek Buchmann (torn muscle bundle) will be missing for a few more weeks. Thomas Tuchel and the sporting management therefore definitely want another central defender - and see Boateng, who knows the club and is still very close with some of the players, as a good sporting addition. Either way, reinforcements should come in the winter – in defense and in the defensive midfield.

Even after Buchmann returns, it is unclear just how much trust Thomas Tuchel and his staff would have in the 18-year-old. Given that, Boateng’s return seems certain.