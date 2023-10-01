Key subs for Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel against RB Leipzig might be harbinger of bench time for club stalwarts

With his team in a state of disarray entering halftime, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel knew that he needed to stir things up a bit in hopes of getting the squad going.

To the bench went longtime stalwarts Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman and into the game came Raphaël Guerreiro and Mathys Tel.

While neither player got on to the scoresheet (despite chances to do so), the moves seemed to work in helping wake the squad up as Bayern Munich clawed back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig.

“Rapha is a confident player in his ability to come in and affect such a game. He has the ability to break the lines and demand the ball because he has so much faith in his own qualities. He did well in the second half - he has a great understanding of the game,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For players like Goretzka and Coman — who might already be in Tuchel’s doghouse — the change in fortune might cloud things for their respective chances to be named into the starting XI.

