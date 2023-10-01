Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala credits boost of energy from bench in 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala was able to play a key role in his team’s 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig as his assist on Leroy Sané’s goal knotted the game.

The 20-year-old was not thoroughly happy with the game, however, as Bayern Munich sputtered through a terrible first half.

“We made it difficult for ourselves in the first half, we weren’t good going into the duels. After the break we had a great reaction and scored two goals - it was a better game for us. We had more focus,” Musiala said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Musiala also noted that being able to bring in quality players like Raphaël Guerreiro, Mathys Tel, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting off of the bench is a huge help to the squad during periods where it struggles.

“When players come in, they bring good energy with them. That can push us. We have a lot of quality on the bench,” Musiala noted.

