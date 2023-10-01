Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel laments sleepy first half effort after 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was not a fan of what we saw from his team during the first half of its 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig.

With the Bavarians down by two goals entering halftime, the coach was a bit livid.

“The mentality, the spirit, the speed of the game - all were much better after the break. That’s why we deserve the comeback. We started very well and had a huge chance after two minutes. Then we made a lot of mistakes and were too static. Maybe (the fault) was in the plan,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I assume responsibility, it’s not a problem. Individually, we were too sloppy with the goals we conceded. With Poulsen, I have no idea why Kim left the challenge. Upa opened up the space for Openda. We basically scored for them ourselves. The second goal wasn’t even a corner, then Ulle underestimated the ball.”

Tuchel also admitted to getting animated during his halftime talk.

“It was a bit more emotional today. Usually not. But today was also about pride, reaction and character. We had already lost twice in a row against Leipzig and needed a reaction,” Tuchel said.

In what might be an exclusive, BFW has obtained footage from Tuchel’s locker room tirade (insert wry smile):

