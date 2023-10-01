Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich “annoyed” after lackluster draw with RB Leipzig

No team wants to fall behind 2-0 just 26 minutes into any match, but there Bayern Munich was, scuffling its way into a two-goal deficit before some fans had even finished their first beer (okay...maybe second beer).

Moreover, Bayern Munich was not just bungling its way through just any old match, but one against the team that many consider its chief rival for the Bundesliga crown this season — RB Leipzig.

The Bavarians were ultimately able to battle back and scrape away at Die Roten Bullen for a 2-2 draw, but Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich was “annoyed” anyway, even if he felt the end result was “fair.”

“I’m annoyed with the way we conceded the goals — after a throw-in and after a corner that wasn’t a corner. We couldn’t get back into the game in the first half. In the second half we showed that we wanted to turn things around. It was extremely important that we showed such a reaction,” said Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “In the end we had the chance to win the game through (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting). But then (Sven Ulreich) made a good save against Benjamin Šeško. I think the draw was a fair result.”

Fair? Unfair? It really does not matter much at this point, but it was refreshing to see Bayern Munich have enough fight and wherewithal to mount such an aggressive comeback.

