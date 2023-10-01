Is Julian Nagelsmann prepared to nuke Germany’s striker position?

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will undoubtedly be looking to put his imprint on the German national team and he might be looking to do it at one of the team’s most controversial positions — striker.

With Niclas Füllkrug, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Kevin Volland among the many candidates to man the position for Germany, Nagelsmann might eschew them all in favor of a 20-year-old making his mark at Hoffenheim, who also moonlights as the center-forward for the German U-21 squad.

That player would be Maximilian Beier and according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, the attacker could get the nod for a call-up in October:

Hoffenheim and Germany U21 striker Maximilian Beier (20/ 4 Bundesliga goals this season) is on Julian Nagelsmann’s radar and could get a first senior call-up for October’s games against the USA and Mexico.

Nagelsmann’s first squad will hold a lot of intrigue and this news surely just added to it.

Beier has four goals and one assist in six games across competitions so far this season.