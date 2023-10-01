Christoph Freund reveals Uli Hoeneß is very pleased with Bayern Munich’s performances this season

Bayern Munich is currently top of the Bundesliga table, they won their first Champions League match, and are on to the next round of the DFB-Pokal after blanking SC Preußen Münster 4-0. Is there anything to not like?

Of course, they don’t have a perfect record, as they drew level with Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 earlier in the season, but there are so many things to be optimistic about in a season where Thomas Tuchel will well and truly be under the microscope after just barely securing the club’s eleventh straight Meisterschale last season.

Even with the addition of Harry Kane to the squad this summer as well as Konrad Laimer, Raphael Guerreiro and Kim Min-jae, Tuchel still wanted to sign a defensive midfielder and a right back, which could still happen in the January transfer window. Nonetheless, with getting the personnel they did this summer, the weight of expectation on Tuchel and Bayern this season is as heavy as it can be and the margin for error is razor thin.

All things considered, though, Bayern’s front office and board are rather pleased with the way things have gone and remain upbeat about how the rest of the season will unfold. After the Pokal win over Preußen Münster, supervisory board member and honorary president Uli Hoeneß reportedly had lengthy discussions with Tuchel, club CFO Michael Diederich and sporting director Christoph Freund. Freund confirmed later that Hoeneß, who still is involved in some of the important decisions made by the club, is very happy with the way the team is performing currently.

“He (Uli) is very, very happy with how the team is performing right now. It’s fun to watch,” Freund said of the former club president’s view of the season thus far (Maximilian Koch via @iMiaSanMia).

One of the most difficult tests of the Bundesliga season so far looms large this weekend, when Bayern will travel to the RedBull arena to take on RB Leipzig; a side that beat them 3-0 in the DFL-Supercup at the Allianz Arena before the official league season kicked off.