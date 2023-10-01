Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala says he’s relaxed about links to Real Madrid for BFF Alphonso Davies

Are bromances still a thing?

If so, there could be a burgeoning link between two of Bayern Munich’s youngest and brightest stars — Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.

Many fans would love to envision the duo leading Bayern Munich into the future as a two-headed monster that would be able to striker fear into the heart of any opponent.

However, some pesky rumors linking Davies to Real Madrid have sprung up and even Musiala has heard them. Alas Madridistas, Musiala threw a splash of cold water onto some rumors that have been scorching hot in some circles.

“Phonzy? (laughs). We talk every day and do a lot of things together. We sometimes go out in the city together. I know that he’s happy — I’m also happy. I think there’s no pressure at all,” Musiala said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Davies’ lack of communication with Bayern Munich over a contract extension does have some fans concerned, but if Musiala is correct, Davies could have second thoughts about leaving his best bud.