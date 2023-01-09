 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich weighing a bigger offer for Yann Sommer

Sky Sport reports that Bayern views Sommer’s transfer from Mönchengladbach to Munich as still possible.

By John Dillon
/ new
Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Bayern Munich may have declared that the club will not meet Borussia Mönchengladbach’s demands for the transfer of Yann Sommer, but that is not the last word. Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg and Marlon Irlbacher report that Bayern has not given up on the hunt for Sommer, “because Sommer remains the absolutely ideal solution” (Sky Sport).

Gladbach’s sporting director Roland Virkus recently told the Rheinische Post, “We will not let Sommer go. That is also what we told Bayern.” But despite Virkus’s statement, Sommer’s expiring contract (through June 2023) and his own support of the transfer give Bayern some hope.

That hope, however, will carry a high price tag. Sky’s Irlbacher summarizes the situation concisely: “The deal may fall through, but it is still not 100 percent off. There are parameters for a transfer. If FC Bayern meets them after all, then things might start moving again.”

Behind the scenes, Sky Sport believes, Gladbach is open to a solution, even though their public response has been adamantly negative. In the meantime, Bayern has to deliberate how far the club is willing to go to get its ideal replacement for Manuel Neuer.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works