Bayern Munich weighing a bigger offer for Yann Sommer

Bayern Munich may have declared that the club will not meet Borussia Mönchengladbach’s demands for the transfer of Yann Sommer, but that is not the last word. Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg and Marlon Irlbacher report that Bayern has not given up on the hunt for Sommer, “because Sommer remains the absolutely ideal solution” (Sky Sport).

Gladbach’s sporting director Roland Virkus recently told the Rheinische Post, “We will not let Sommer go. That is also what we told Bayern.” But despite Virkus’s statement, Sommer’s expiring contract (through June 2023) and his own support of the transfer give Bayern some hope.

That hope, however, will carry a high price tag. Sky’s Irlbacher summarizes the situation concisely: “The deal may fall through, but it is still not 100 percent off. There are parameters for a transfer. If FC Bayern meets them after all, then things might start moving again.”

Behind the scenes, Sky Sport believes, Gladbach is open to a solution, even though their public response has been adamantly negative. In the meantime, Bayern has to deliberate how far the club is willing to go to get its ideal replacement for Manuel Neuer.