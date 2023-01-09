Bouna Sarr hopes to return to Bayern Munich in a big way

Bouna Sarr has had an interesting time at Bayern Munich. Sarr joined Bayern Munich in 2020 but has never gotten much playtime despite the coming and going of defenders and a long list of players missing time due to injury. It is clear that Sarr do not have the Senegalese right-back in their plans.

Despite Bayern’s clear lack of desire towards the defender, Sarr is committed and is not in a rush to go anywhere. There have been rumblings of a potential departure for many transfer windows now, but Sarr has remained.

Bouna Sarr is expected to make his comeback at the end of January/early February. The Senegalese has had enquiries from Ligue 1 and other European clubs in the past few weeks, but he's not in a rush to leave. His goal for now is to return to the pitch with Bayern [@sebnonda] pic.twitter.com/qdy65Fdb9B — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 9, 2023

Despite the negligence of Bayern and interest from other European clubs, Sarr is keen to stay put. Sarr’s agent Patrick Mendy defended his player by stating that Sarr had been struggling due to injury that was worsening continuously to the point where surgery was inevitable.

Mendy: “Bouna is working hard to get back on the pitch. For now, he is on schedule for the recovery, even slightly ahead. He’s feeling good and should return by the end of January or around the beginning of February.” [@sebnonda]

Can we expect a rise of Sarr at Bayern Munich or is the defender dead-weight? Let us know in the comments!