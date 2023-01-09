Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller decides not to retire from national team, talks World Cup aftermath

Thomas Müller has decided to keep playing for the German national team.

In a press conference during Bayern Munich’s winter training camp in Doha, the veteran forward offered his thoughts on a lot of topics. Naturally, some reporters took the chance to ask him about his future with the national team, which had been up in the air after Müller hinted at putting an end to his Germany reign following the team’s elimination from the World Cup.

“I was emotional after the game, it was a sad moment. I thought about it and exchanged ideas with Hansi Flick,” said Müller. “As long as I’m a professional footballer, I’ll always be available for the national team. We have a great team and big goals. My goal is to be on the pitch and enjoy it.”

As the hard worker that he is, Müller is prepared to play any role that coach Hansi Flick asks of him. “The coach has to decide when, if and how. The goal is to be successful again. Hansi has many options in attack. I’m very relaxed, but will absolutely be there when the coach needs me,” he said.

Germany’s early World Cup exit hurt a lot of people, and Müller was no exception. “Of course you have to deal with criticism. We’re trying to process it. It hurt extremely,” he said. But he’s not letting that get in the way; if anything, he’s using it as motivation to push himself to a bigger and better future. “You have to turn the frustration and pain into positive energy. At the end of the day we play football, so we have to look ahead,” he added.

Müller is thus looking forward to the days to come, for both Bayern and Germany. If his words are taken literally, then it looks like Euro 2024 and the 2024/25 Nations League will be his final competitions for Germany, as he had hinted at playing at the top level until 2025 back in early 2022. Whether this will happen or if he’ll continue playing beyond that remains to be seen, but whatever the case, Germany will welcome Müller’s experience and overall positive vibe that he brings to the squad.

Hopefully Flick and his team can make the changes they need and make Müller’s last dance one to remember.