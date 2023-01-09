Bayern Munich fires off latest salvo in Yann Sommer negotiations with Gladbach

Bayern Munich might be seeking to take back control in its negotiations with Borussia Mönchengladbach according to Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau.

Per Hau, Bayern Munich will not meet the latest demands set forth by Gladbach. In fact, Bayern Munich considers it latest offer (€4 million) for Sommer to be fair considering his contract expires in July:

Bayern Munich are not willing to double their offer for Yann Sommer. The bosses consider €4m a fair price for a player who will be out of contract in 6 months. Sommer is not happy with the situation, he wants to join Bayern. But: He will remain professional and patient.

Sommer, who reportedly has demanded that Gladbach let him leave (though, that aforementioned report is in doubt), is caught in the middle of the two factions. By all accounts, the Swiss international wants to move on from Gladbach this month, but the club is leery of letting him go without having a capable replacement.