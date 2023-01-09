Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann talks about goalkeeper situation

Bayern Munich still haven’t fulfilled their goalkeeper search and it looks like they’re in dire straits. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann shares those sentiments and said that these are tough times and that waiting is the only thing we can do at the moment.

“The situation is challenging for us. It’s not easy to decide what to do - with the transfer window open, let’s see what happens”, Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) . “We might set a deadline so the goalkeepers know what they’re up to. But it can take longer, or maybe nothing will happen at all.”

This comes after Manuel Neuer injured himself while skiing on vacation. Some were quick to turn on Neuer, but Nagelsmann has a more balanced view on the matter.

“The news of Manu’s injury was not nice to get on vacation”, the 35-year-old coach said. “I feel sorry for him and for the team. That happens - it’s part of life. It’s tragic for him because he’s out for a long time. It was very painful at first, but now he’s doing much better.”

Bayern already have Sven Ulreich who has stepped up to the plate before and they could bag the whole search and just play him. However, he will have to face Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar when Bayern play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in February which would make fans uncomfortable. So, does Nagelsmann trust Sven or not?

“In general, I trust him”, said Nagelsmann. “He played some very good games in the first half of the season. We are in open communication with him. Ulle [Ulreich] is very relaxed about the whole situation and knows his role. We’ll see.”

Bayern thought they had Yann Sommer in the bag only for Borussia Mönchengladbach to put up a last-minute fight to retain their starting goalkeeper. It’s a tug-of-war between the two clubs, but Nagelsmann is relaxed (it seems like everyone at the club is relaxed over transfers, eh?)

“I’m relatively relaxed. Whether it’s going to be the one you mentioned (Sommer), someone else, or no one at all. I have no worries about that”, Nagelsmann said.