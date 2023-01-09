 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Gladbach’s negotiating tactics causing confusion and delay for Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich cannot seem to get a straight answer from anyone.

By CSmith1919
/ new
According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Borussia Mönchengladbach’s negotiating strategy with Bayern Munich is not quite as hardline as the media has portrayed.

The deal is not off-the-table per Bild, instead, Gladbach wants more money than the Bavarians are willing to pay at this point:

Gladbach’s “no” to Bayern regarding Yann Sommer was not definitive during the phone call between the clubs. Gladbach’s top candidate Jonas Omlin costs €8-10m - the club does not want to make a loss with a possible goalkeeper change, so they expect the same fee for Sommer.

Despite all the messages of trust from the board and Nagelsmann, the club is still determined to sign a new goalkeeper this month to increase the chances of winning all trophies this season. Ulreich is not planned as #1.

It seems as if a couple of things are abundantly clear, Bayern Munich wants another goalkeeper in-house (quickly) and the Bavarians do not want to overpay for anyone.

Can the Bayern Munich brass get something done before the winter transfer window closes?

