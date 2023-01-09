Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munch loanees Malik Tillman and Alexander Nübel are back in action

While the German and Austrian leagues are still in their winter break, two of Bayern Munich’s loanees are already back in action in other European leagues. The Scottish Premiership was the first to return — before the World Cup even ended. Malik Tillman and Rangers FC have already played six competitive matches since their relatively short break. Alexander Nübel and Monaco are also back in action and have played three competitive matches. Here is a quick rundown of how Tilman, Nübel, and their teams have done since the World Cup break.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

AS Monaco has played two league games since Christmas a 3-2 win on the road against Auxerre and a 1-0 win at home to Brest. Nübel started and played the full 90 minutes of both matches. Against Auxere, he recorded five saves and only conceded a penalty and an own goal. Nübel had an outstanding game against Brest, recording six saves on the way to a shut out.

AS Monaco played in a Coupe de France match against Ligue 2 opponents, Rodez. Monaco fell 5-4 in penalties after the match ended 2-2. Nübel did not play in this match.

Monaco will be back in Ligue 1 action this week with an away match at Lorient on Wednesday and a home game on Sunday against AC Ajaccio.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Rangers played their first match back from break on December 15 — a home match against Hibernian. Tilman started the match — and after Rangers went down 1-2 — Tilman assisted two goals to help complete the come-from-behind win. He was names Man of the Match for his contribution.

Tilman also scored a goal against Motherwell on December 28 and Sunday against Dundee United. Altogether, Tilman has started in all six league matches since the break and has played 85 minutes or more in four of them.

Rangers FC will be host Aberdeen on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup.