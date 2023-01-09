 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona could make a play for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

There is mutual interest from both parties.

By CSmith1919
FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As they say, it takes two to tango.

Just a few days ago, we saw that the representatives of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard had reached out to FC Barcelona to gauge the club’s interest in their client.

A subsequent report followed, with information that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic was not going to overreact to the stories floating around about Pavard and that the Bavarians were going to remain “calm” about the whole situation.

Now, however, things might be getting more serious. According to transfer czar Fabrizio “Here we go” Romano, FC Barcelona has interest in Pavard, so this could be a match that both sides want to make happen:

As of now, most report point FC Barcelona to wanting a new right-back. Pavard, however, has already stated that he would want to play center-back as soon as next season.

Would the Frenchman relent on this requirement to make a move to FC Barcelona? It seems like Pavard might at least be considering the scenario.

