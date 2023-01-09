FC Barcelona could make a play for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

As they say, it takes two to tango.

Just a few days ago, we saw that the representatives of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard had reached out to FC Barcelona to gauge the club’s interest in their client.

A subsequent report followed, with information that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic was not going to overreact to the stories floating around about Pavard and that the Bavarians were going to remain “calm” about the whole situation.

Now, however, things might be getting more serious. According to transfer czar Fabrizio “Here we go” Romano, FC Barcelona has interest in Pavard, so this could be a match that both sides want to make happen:

Barcelona are now showing concrete interest in Benjamin Pavard for summer transfer window. He’s considered one of the potential targets, depending on the conditions. #FCB



Pavard’s contract expires in 2024 and contacts with Barça already took place, as German press reported. pic.twitter.com/pCbP0oS7Ym — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2023

As of now, most report point FC Barcelona to wanting a new right-back. Pavard, however, has already stated that he would want to play center-back as soon as next season.

Would the Frenchman relent on this requirement to make a move to FC Barcelona? It seems like Pavard might at least be considering the scenario.