Bavarian Podcast Works S5E28: Reacting to the Daley Blind signing, Bayern Munich’s defensive depth, and the ongoing Yann Sommer saga

The January transfer window is open and while the main focus for Bayern Munich has been getting a replacement keeper for the injured Manuel Neuer, the club announced the signing of Dutch international Daley Blind from AFC Ajax without much warning. He’s a defender that adds a great deal of experience and versatility for Julian Nagelsmann, as he can play as a left back, right back, and even as a central midfielder as he’s shown with his tenures at both Ajax and Manchester United, in addition to the Dutch national team.

In another blow alongside the long-term injuries to both Neuer and Lucas Hernandez, Bayern has also just recently announced that Noussair Mazraoui will be sidelined indefinitely due to what was diagnosed as pericarditis. He had issues with his fitness levels at the World Cup in Qatar with Morocco, which had been cause for concern for Bayern fans, especially now knowing what the diagnosis is and knowing how long myocarditis, a similar condition, kept Alphonso Davies out last season. With Mazraoui’s absence, Blind’s signing makes even more sense, as Nagelsmann will now have more added depth with a player that can quite literally play anywhere in defense.

The start of the Rückrunde is right around the corner as Bayern open it up with a trip to take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, but the matches come thick and fast after that. They play a match every three to five days as they push across all three fronts, hoping that Sadio Mane will be fit on time to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, as well as Mazraoui. It’s going to be a long, action-packed second half of the season, so buckle up!

In this episode of Bavarian Podcast Works’ Flagship show, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Thoughts on the Daley Blind signing

The added, and needed depth in Bayern’s defense

The rotations Nagelsmann will have to make during the Rückrunde

Realistic expectations of Blind; how much and where he’ll mostly deputize

Bayern’s crowded midfield and attack

If we think Bayern will definitely sign Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern’s ability to announce transfers out of thin air

Neuer’s choices of what to do while on holiday

DAD JOKES GALORE!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.