Bayern Munich Alumni: David Alaba and Manuel Neuer spoke after Neuer’s injury

Speaking to Tobi Altschäffl of BILD (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich, now Real Madrid defender David Alaba revealed he had talked to Manuel Neuer just days after the skiing accident Neuer suffered last month.

David Alaba on Neuer's injury: "I was in contact with Manuel via WhatsApp a few days after the injury. He was very positive and was already looking ahead. I know Manuel very well, he showed very often in his career that he always comes back - often even stronger" [@altobelli13] pic.twitter.com/RyAUNOAcmI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 7, 2023

Alaba is of course correct about Neuer’s famous comebacks, as Neuer returned from a year long metatarsal injury he suffered in 2017 to win a historic sextuple in 2020 as possibly the most indispensable part of the squad, consistently bailing out the backline. Alaba knows this well as he played at centre back during that season, commenting on Neuer’s recovery potential to come back at a high level,

“I trust him to do it again. He will work 100% every day on his comeback. Manuel has been at the top level for a decade, he changed the goalkeeping game for an entire generation.”

Alaba also spoke on Germany’s premature group stage exit at the World Cup, one which held a lot of weight for him.

Alaba on Germany's World Cup exit: "It was a pity. I know many of the guys and coach Hansi Flick very well, they are my friends. I crossed my fingers for Germany. That was really bitter." — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 7, 2023

Alaba commented on former teammate Joshua Kimmich’s statements after the World Cup too.

“[Joshua] said what he felt out of emotion. I know him very well now. [Joshua] is [extremely] ambitious, [and] he strives for the best. I’m not worried about him, he’s mentally very strong. He has clear ideas about his career and his life.”

Despite his exit to Madrid a year and a half ago, Alaba keeps himself close to Munich.