 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich Alumni: David Alaba and Manuel Neuer spoke after Neuer’s injury

Half a continent away but still in contact.

By CCyler
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Speaking to Tobi Altschäffl of BILD (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich, now Real Madrid defender David Alaba revealed he had talked to Manuel Neuer just days after the skiing accident Neuer suffered last month.

Alaba is of course correct about Neuer’s famous comebacks, as Neuer returned from a year long metatarsal injury he suffered in 2017 to win a historic sextuple in 2020 as possibly the most indispensable part of the squad, consistently bailing out the backline. Alaba knows this well as he played at centre back during that season, commenting on Neuer’s recovery potential to come back at a high level,

“I trust him to do it again. He will work 100% every day on his comeback. Manuel has been at the top level for a decade, he changed the goalkeeping game for an entire generation.”

Alaba also spoke on Germany’s premature group stage exit at the World Cup, one which held a lot of weight for him.

Alaba commented on former teammate Joshua Kimmich’s statements after the World Cup too.

“[Joshua] said what he felt out of emotion. I know him very well now. [Joshua] is [extremely] ambitious, [and] he strives for the best. I’m not worried about him, he’s mentally very strong. He has clear ideas about his career and his life.”

Despite his exit to Madrid a year and a half ago, Alaba keeps himself close to Munich.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works