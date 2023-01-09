Bayern Munich offered “best young GK in Europe” to replace Manuel Neuer

With Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper search on the ropes, agent Franjo Vranjković has stepped up to the plate to publicly offer his client to the German Rekordmeister as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer. Who, you might ask? None other than Raków Częstochowa’s Vladan Kovačević, the Bosnian talent whom his agent calls “the best young goalkeeper in Europe” (according to IPPEN.MEDIA, via @iMiaSanMia).

Kovačević is 6’4 (1.92m) and 24 years old. He’s been at his present club in the Polish top flight since 2021, having played for Sarajevo previously. His contract expires in 2026 and he’s rated a cool €5m by Transfermarkt.

Bundesliga rivals Glabach don’t seem inclined to play ball with Bayern in this transfer window over Swiss international Yann Sommer. And the club appears to have moved on from two stars of last month’s Men’s World Cup — Croatia’s Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) and Morocco’s Yassine “Bono” Bounou (Sevilla). Neither would be cheap, either.

So, who knows? At this point maybe it is time for Bayern to start looking at under-the-radar guys to back up Sven Ulreich, and hand Neuer’s longtime deputy the reigns heading into the Champions League knockouts.

What other names are out there? Here among the BFW staff we’ve had a few other shouts as well. From CCyler, there’s Venezuelan Wuilker Faríñez of RC Lens in Ligue 1 and Argentina’s Walter Benítez of PSV in the Eredivisie. Meanwhile RLD has tipped two keepers in the Austrian Bundesliga: Switzerland’s Philipp Köhn of RB Salzburg and Austrian keeper Alexander Schlager of LASK.

