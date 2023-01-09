Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United vying for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong?; Marco Reus leaving Borussia Dortmund?; Did the USMNT really try to lure in Zinedine Zidane?; Arsenal getting close on Joao Felix?; and MORE!

It appears that Konrad Laimer is on the verge of making his move to Bayern Munich official, but the Bavarians might not be totally done looking at midfielders. According to this report Bayern Munich joins Chelsea FC and Manchester United in a competition for FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong:

Barcelona are no longer interested in selling Frenkie de Jong and now believe he will be their long-term successor to Sergio Busquets. Manchester United tried to sign the Dutchman in the summer, while Chelsea and Bayern Munich were also interested.

Any move for De Jong would likely be in the summer for any of the aforementioned clubs, but the viability of a move to Germany for the Dutchman still seems questionable. If Laimer makes his much-anticipated move to Bayern Munich official, there would be a lot of good players vying for just a few spots.

Marco Reus is assuredly a legend at Borussia Dortmund, but be might be on the move to....Saudi Arabia? Or England?

Both destinations could be in play according to his agent, Dirk Hebel:

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus’ agent Dirk Hebel has reacted to a report from Daily Mail suggesting that Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are interested in his client. “It is quite normal that other clubs are interested in a player like Marco, whose contract expires in six months,” Hebel told Bild. “Marco has always emphasized how much BVB is close to his heart, but also that he wants to continue playing football. So it’s only natural that we have to look at other options.” According to Bild, 33-year-old Reus could imagine signing a new deal with Dortmund, but the club are yet to make him an offer. Per Daily Mail, clubs from England are monitoring his situation too.

After becoming such an ingrained figure at BVB, it is kind of hard to imagine Reus playing elsewhere. The economics of today’s game, however, makes it very difficult for clubs to hold on to their longtime stars.

Did the USMNT seriously think it was going to be able to get Zinedine Zidane after the crazy embarrassment of last week? Apparently so:

According to French outlet @lequipe, Zinedine Zidane has rejected an offer to become manager of the USMNT.



L’Equipe also reports Zidane turned down Brazil and Portugal as well. Zidane won three Champions Leagues + two La Ligas as manager of Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/pPc55BnA9q — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 7, 2023

I am still amazed this was really a thing:

Zinedine Zidane rejected an approach to become USMNT head coach, sources have told @LaurensJulien pic.twitter.com/Lavqir3HJz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2023

Another week and Bayern Munich provided its fanbase with another shocker or two.

As always, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich — and we start this episode by rapping about the surprise pickup of Daley Blind and what appears to be a nearly done deal for Yann Sommer.

Here is the full rundown for what we have on tap:

What Daley Blind will bring to Bayern Munich — and what it means for other players on the roster.

The latest on where things stand with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer.

The Harry Kane pipedream appears to be dead, so is Randal Kolo Muani a viable option to be Bayern Munich’s striker of the future?

Was Leon Goretzka using the World Cup platform to grandstand?

Julian Nagelsmann had some interesting thoughts on coaching.

Former Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst could be on the move from Burnley to Manchester United:

#Weghorst, #ManUnited are pushing to close the deal as soon as possibile.



The club is working for a permanent move from #Burnley.



⚠️ Actual issue is the termination fee requested by #Besitkas, that demand a compensation. Talks ongoing on this aspect. ⚽ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZnaH3ol8rU — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 8, 2023

It has to be maddening to be Atlético Madrid star Joao Felix. His future seems up in the air daily. Most recently, Arsenal FC and Manchester United seem to be most interested:

Important meeting today between #Arsenal and Mendes for Joao #Felix. As told, #AFC have the internal approval to speed up things with "good" conditions.



❌ On #ManUTD side, #Atleti turned down a first 6-month proposal: #MUFC will evaluate the next steps. ⚽ @stevek9KS1TV pic.twitter.com/oHqdah2arF — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 8, 2023

Josko Gvardiol is linked to almost every big club in Europe, but he is content just suiting up for RB Leipzig these days:

Josko Gvardiol on his future: “My plan is that I stay here. I think everyone has seen Max Eberl's statement. I'm okay with that”, tells Sky Germany. #transfers @philipphinze24



All points to potential transfer in the summer and not in January, as things stand. pic.twitter.com/RhwxtD2DHf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2023

Nothing warms my heart more in football than seeing some young kids pushing the pace and excelling at a training camp. Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimović are all doing just that: