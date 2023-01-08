The 2022 Cyler Awards: The Top 5 leagues

As the year of 2023 brings great hope and promise, let’s first look back at the year that was: 2022! It was an up and down year to be sure, especially if you’re a fan of Bayern Munich, but analysing this rollercoaster of a year is great fun!

The award parameters are rather simple.

The Tom Starke Award, named after Bayern’s former goalkeeper and now goalkeeping coach for the U19s, is awarded to the best goalkeeper.

The Dante Award, named after Bayern’s treble-winning centre back who left back in 2015, is awarded to the best defender.

The Xabi Alonso Award, named after one of the most gifted midfielders of all time who plied his trade at Bayern for a few years in the mid-2010s, is awarded to the best midfielder.

The Franck Ribéry Award, named after one of the greatest wingers of all time who spent a decade of his career in Munich, is awarded to the best attacker.

The Cyler d’Or, named after the greatest person named Cyler in the history of Bavarian Football Works, is awarded to the best player overall. The Cyler d’Or winner is excluded from the other categories.

