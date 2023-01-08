Breaking: Yann Sommer demands an immediate transfer to Bayern Munich

Yesterday, we got the news that Borussia Monchengladbach would not let Yann Sommer join Bayern Munich this winter. That should’ve been the end of it, but now there’s a new twist. According to the extremely reliable Florian Plettenberg, the goalkeeper himself is pushing hard for a transfer to be completed as soon as this winter.

From his Twitter, Plettenberg reported the following:

X News #Sommer: He has contacted R. Bonhof in the last days! He told the vice president of Gladbach that he wants to join Bayern NOW! As revealed: Deal is NOT off. Sommer still pushing for the transfer. Bayern is considering next steps. Sommer remains the 1a option! @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/RzMKfcAUeq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 8, 2023

This would, naturally, be a huge boost to Bayern in the Sommer sweepstakes. Gladbach may use their hardline stance to increase the player’s price, but given that Sommer’s contract expires this summer and he has no intention to renew, the Foals have limited leverage. For now, reports indicate that Bayern have only offered around 5 million euros.

With Manuel Neuer sidelined for the rest of the season, Bayern’s brass will be well aware that a new keeper is sorely needed for the second half of the season. Games against the likes of PSG in the Champions League will not be won with Sven Ulreich in goal. Sommer, until now, has been the best out of all the options presented. If the club can somehow get this deal over the line, then Bayern have a chance of going all the way in all competitions this season.