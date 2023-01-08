Gregor Kobel not excited for injury to Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, but knows it helps Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is a big fan of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and it pained the Switzerland international to see him go down with an injury that cost Neuer his season.

However, Kobel knows the game is also a business and that Neuer’s injury will have a an effect on Bayern Munich’s title chance in Germany.

“You never wish anything bad on a colleague, you want to put up a good fight. But of course if a player like Neuer, who has so much experience and quality, is out, that’s certainly an advantage for other teams,” Kobel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kobel is also very familiar with one of Neuer’s rumored replacements — his Swiss teammate Yann Sommer. Kobel, however, knew better than to dive into those waters by talking about a potential transfer.

“It’s not my job to give advice. I’m focused on BVB. I have nothing to do with what Yann and Bayern do,” Kobel said.