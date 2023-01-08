Louis van Gaal praises new Bayern Munich player Daley Blind

In what seemed like no time flat, Daley Blind is now a Bayern Munich player who is currently with the team in Doha, Qatar for the winter training camp. The signing of the 32-year-old has drawn positive reactions and some negative ones (due to his pace and his age) from the footballing community. Louis van Gaal, however, wants to prove you wrong.

Van Gaal told Sky Sport News (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) his thoughts on Bayern signing the ex-Manchester United and Ajax player. Having worked with Blind for the Netherlands national football team (most recently at the 2022 World Cup), the 71-year-old coach pointed out Blind’s strong points: “Daley is a technically and tactically strong player with a great orientation and understanding of the game.”

As said earlier, one of Blind’s drawbacks is his pace which can be exploited by fast attackers; Van Gaal does not change his stance. “He’s a good person, technical & tactically great football player with a not so high pace”, former Bayern and FC Barcelona coach Van Gaal said.