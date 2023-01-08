Report: Bayern Munich holds out hope for Harry Kane while exiting from Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani pursuits

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has pulled out of the running for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram.

Right now, per Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is not interested in either player:

News #KoloMuani & #Thuram: Both players are NO transfer targets of #FCBayern at this stage! Neither winter nor summer. The focus is on Choupos contract extension despite the intensive interest of @ManUtd which is concrete!

In addition to that news, @iMiaSanMia captured some additional context from Plettenberg’s report, which indicates that Bayern Munich might not be giving up on its rumored “white whale” pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

Although Bayern are monitoring him, Randal Kolo Muani is not a ‘hot topic’ at Bayern for the summer. Marcus Thuram is not a serious option either. Bayern have other plans (Harry Kane).

The Kane transfer still seems like a pipedream and this report does come on the heels of news earlier in the week that a move to Bayern Munich was probably off of the table. Is Bayern Munich holding out hope?