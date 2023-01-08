Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea, Manchester United join FC Barcelona in hunt for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard; Tottenham Hotspur linked to Yann Sommer; Manchester City wants Jude Bellingham; Newcastle United aiming for Marcus Thuram; and MORE!

We already know that the representatives for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard have proactively reached out to FC Barcelona in hopes of getting the ball rolling for a transfer during the summer.

As of now, Barca seems receptive to the idea, but they are not alone. Both Chelsea FC and Manchester United are interested in Pavard as well:

Manchester United and Chelsea will be keeping tabs on the situation of Benjamin Pavard amid claims Bayern Munich are trying to sort out a new contract for the defender. Pavard has played for Bayern since 2019, when he joined the German giants in a €35million (£31m) transfer from Stuttgart. The right-back, who can also play as a central defender, has made 140 appearances for Bayern and scored on nine occasions.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is calm about where the club stands with Pavard...but should he be? There have been a few situations over the years, where it became apparent that a player was going to leave Bayern Munich — this feels like another one of them.

As of now, it seems like Borussia Mönchengladbach is playing hardball with Yann Sommer and preventing him from moving to Bayern Munich. Tottenham Hotspur, however, could be entering into the bidding fray late:

Tottenham are rivalling Bayern Munich with their own interest in Sommer’s transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach, per Dean Jones. Spurs have sought to explore what the Swiss hopes to do next with his future at Borussia-Park uncertain. But Der FCB have a clear lead. Sommer has already agreed to personal terms with Bayern Munich, who view the 80-cap ace as their top target. Der FCB are determined to sign a new shot-stopper in January after losing Manuel Neuer for the rest of the term. He has undergone surgery for a leg fracture.

If Gladbach does not want to let Sommer leave for Bayern Munich, it might also not be willing to let him take off for Tottenham — unless Spurs have a bigger proposal in the works, but there is no indication of that.

Bayern Munich might not really be interested in Marcus Thuram, but Newcastle United is wary of the Bavarians anyway — and Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Inter Milan as well:

France World Cup star Marcus Thuram is reportedly set to snub ‘serious’ interest from Newcastle United and hold out for a move to one of four European giants. The Borussia Monchengladbach forward is now in the final months of his current contract with the Bundesliga club and talks over a new deal have failed to reach a successful conclusion. Thuram’s future and a possible move to St James Park has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks after Magpies star Allan Saint-Maximin admitted he has spoken to the forward about life on Tyneside. The Magpies are believed to face serious competition should they make a move with the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich also believed to be interested in the former Guingamp star.

Another week and Bayern Munich provided its fanbase with another shocker or two.

As always, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich — and we start this episode by rapping about the surprise pickup of Daley Blind and what appears to be a nearly done deal for Yann Sommer.

Here is the full rundown for what we have on tap:

What Daley Blind will bring to Bayern Munich — and what it means for other players on the roster.

The latest on where things stand with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer.

The Harry Kane pipedream appears to be dead, so is Randal Kolo Muani a viable option to be Bayern Munich’s striker of the future?

Was Leon Goretzka using the World Cup platform to grandstand?

Julian Nagelsmann had some interesting thoughts on coaching.

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl wants to keep Dani Olmo:

About #Olmo #Eberl says: „We want to extend Dani's contract, that‘s clear. He has made an outstanding development here. His performances are causing a sensation. I'm positive and optimistic that we'll be able to work something out.“ @SkySportDE https://t.co/g7nDleNxQR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 6, 2023

Damn it...Josko Gvardiol is a junior Tommy Adams:

Josko Gvardiol: "My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad", tells @RTLDanas. #LFC



"We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart". pic.twitter.com/TT337n0821 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2023

Manchester City is looking to make a strong play for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham: