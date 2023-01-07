 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking: Gladbach officially inform Bayern Munich that Yann Sommer is not for sale

Well ... that’s not good. Plan C, anyone?

By Ineednoname
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Okay, this is some seriously bad news. Bayern Munich were banking on signing Yann Sommer this winter as a replacement for Manuel Neuer, who is out for the rest of the season with injury. Now, according to Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus, that will not be allowed to happen.

“We will not be giving up Yann Sommer,” he said to Rheinische Post. “That’s what we told Bayern as well.”

This is a massive blow to Bayern’s search for a new keeper for the upcoming second half of the season. AS Monaco seem reluctant to let Alexander Nubel terminate his loan and return to Germany this winter, and the player himself doesn’t seem interested in coming back. Meanwhile, the pursuit of other keepers such as Dominik Livakovic and Yassine Bounou had gone cold. Eintracht Frankfurt also denied reports that they would sell Kevin Trapp.

If Gladbach aren’t bluffing here, then Hasan Salihamidzic needs to come up with an alternative and FAST. Sven Ulreich may be a decent backup, but he’s hardly going to be ready when Bayern need to take on PSG and their monster front-three in the Champions League next month.

It’s all looking very bleak at the moment.

