Evolution of a failed transfer or negotiating hardball? Bayern Munich and Gladbach square off

Just yesterday, Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg offered an update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Still no breakthrough in talks regarding Yann Sommer at the moment. The deal can still fall through. 50-50 chances as of now. Gladbach coach Daniel Farke is putting pressure on the club to keep Sommer. The Swiss keeper is still Bayern’s priority. Gladbach would only release Sommer if they find a replacement. Their top candidate Jonas Omlin from Montpellier would cost around €10m this month, but Bayern wouldn’t pay €10m for Sommer. FCB’s expectation is to pay around €5m.

Plettenberg later added additional context from his own Twitter account, which confirmed Bayern Munich’s interest but continued to note that nothing will be easy about this pursuit:

News #Sommer: As reported: Still very difficult! Coach Farke said a few minutes ago that he assumes that Yann will play the 2nd half of the season in Gladbach. He told Sommer that he needs him but Sommer told him that he wants to join Bayern. News #Sommer: In his interview at Sky he said today: “We are checking our options. We will take a decision soon.“ About Yann #Sommer: “He is an issue, yes!“

Then we saw the news that Gladbach will not be selling Sommer — at least right now (like this very second — see our full post here):

Okay, this is some seriously bad news. Bayern Munich were banking on signing Yann Sommer this winter as a replacement for Manuel Neuer, who is out for the rest of the season with injury. Now, according to Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus, that will not be allowed to happen. “We will not be giving up Yann Sommer,” he said to Rheinische Post. “That’s what we told Bayern as well.”

Plettenberg, though, does not feel like Bayern Munich is fully out of the game for Sommer — but it will be difficult, just as he has been saying all along:

News #Sommer: As reported yesterday the deal could fail! Now Virkus said at RP: No transfer in winter! BUT been told that Virkus told Bayern: They won’t release him AT THIS STAGE. The door is NOT closed 100 %! There are parameters to fulfill. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/bJBpA8pMcV — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 7, 2023

Sommer has big ambitions and has also allegedly already agreed on personal terms with Bayern Munich. It sounds like Gladbach needs some major assurances before it will let him go, however.