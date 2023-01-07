Daley Blind eager to help Bayern Munich, fight for his teammates

Earlier today Bayern Munich signee Daley Blind was formally presented by the club. The former Manchester United and Ajax defender appears ready to take his role on the squad.

“I have to be ready to help the team when they need me. I know I might not be the first name on the team sheet, but I’ll fight hard to play and give my all to help my teammates when I do,” Blind said (as captured by @FCBayernEN).

It was thought that Blind was already fluently speaking German, but he is in the process of learning the finer points. However, he does feel very comfortable with where he is at in the process. When a move like this happens so quick, a player has no other choice, but to start learning on the fly as well. Ahead of his decision to sign with Bayern Munich, Blind spoke with Matthijs de Ligt as well.

“Everything moved very quickly, but I spoke with him a couple of times and he got me excited for the move. I don’t think there will be a language barrier here — I’ve already started learning German,” Blind said. “I want to help the team and bring my experience to the table. Of course, I want to play as much as possible, but I know my position and then we’ll see what happens in the summer.”