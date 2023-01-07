Bayern Munich’s Brazzo calm about Benjamin Pavard as FC Barcelona interest looms

In a report from Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić addressed the situation surrounding allegedly disgruntled defender Benjamin Pavard.

Earlier today, we saw initial reports stating that Pavard’s camp had reached out to FC Barcelona to initiate talks about a summer move. Now, Salihamidžić is checking in to say that there are not as many issues between Bayern Munich and Pavard as some might believe:

News about #Pavard: @Brazzo explains to @Abendzeitung that the relationship with the French is absolutely intact. An extension beyond 2024 is still possible. Talks have already been held with Pavard’s management and will continue soon. The fact that #Pavard recently publicly criticized his Bayern role is not a drama for #Salihamidzic. Such topics are generally discussed in private, but it’s not that bad, says the sporting director.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) chimed in with additional information regarding the earlier report linking Pavard to FC Barcelona, which confirmed communication between the two sides:

Contact between Pavard and Barcelona definitely exists. The Frenchman is unwilling to extend his contract at FC Bayern. It remains to be seen whether Barça would be willing to pay a transfer fee in the summer or wait for a free transfer in 2024.

It is unlikely that Bayern Munich would want to let Pavard leave via a free transfer, so this situation will absolutely be one to watch during the summer transfer window as FC Barcelona might not be in a position to spend much money.