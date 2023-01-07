Report: Yann Sommer wants move to Bayern Munich to win No. 1 goalkeeper job permanently

Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer is nothing if not ambitious.

Linked to Bayern Munich for weeks now, the Swiss goalkeeper has already agreed to personal terms with the Bavarians per some reports. The remaining piece to the puzzle that would allow him to move to Bayern Munich is the two clubs agreeing on a fee — and Gladbach acquiring (or having a plan to acquire) an adequate replacement.

Sommer, however, is not viewing a stop at Bayern Munich as a short-term arrangement — he wants the starting goalkeeper on a full-time basis according to Tz reporters Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Yann Sommer is determined to join Bayern despite interest from English, Italian and Spanish clubs. Sommer is grateful to Gladbach, but playing for Bayern is very attractive to him. He wants to compete for trophies domestically and in Europe. Sommer’s plan is to play the second half of the season at Bayern and ideally win all three trophies. Beyond this summer, he’s hoping for a fair competition with Manuel Neuer. He believes he can prevail. Sommer respects Neuer, but doesn’t fear him.

It is always nice to talk about having an open competition, but it does create tension. Even the implication that Neuer would have to cede some matches to Alexander Nübel during the 2020/21 season eventually caused permanent damage to Nübel’s relationship with the club as Neuer did not want to give up any games.

Can Sommer win over Julian Nagelsmann and snare the starting job?

We might actually find out.