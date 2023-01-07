Report: Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard’s camp reaches out to FC Barcelona

According to a report from kicker’s Georg Holzner, Benjamin Pavard’s camp has made overtures to FC Barcelona in hopes of working together for a summer transfer.

Not surprisingly, the Catalans have interest in the Frenchman:

The 26-year-old is currently examining his market. As the kicker learned, Pavard’s camp has already contacted FC Barcelona. And the Catalans don’t seem to be averse to the idea either. The Spaniards are looking for a six, a winger and a right-back. Pavard, who prefers to see himself in the center of defence, is a candidate for Barcelona. A farewell to Pavard, who is already being considered in possible future planning scenarios on Säbener Straße, would probably mean that Bayern would have to upgrade this position in the summer. Josip Stanisic is also available as an option.

Pavard will play a key role for the rest of this season given the injury to Lucas Hernandez and the COVID-related ailment suffered by Noussair Mazraoui. From there, however, Pavard’s future with the club is cloudy at best and clubs like FC Barcelona will likely be more than willing to bid on the talented 26-year-old during the summer transfer window.