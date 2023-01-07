Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich scoping center-back and right-back for depth?; Manchester United preparing Joao Felix move?; FC Barcelona, Real Madrid battle for Manchester City star; What’s next for Jude Bellingham; and MORE!

According to a report out of France, Bayern Munich is pursuing AS Monaco center-back Axel Disasi:

RMC Sport are reporting Bayern Munich are interested in making a move for AS Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi (24) this summer. Disasi has been a consistent high-performer for Monaco this season. This form earnt him a place in Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad. During the tournament in Qatar, the former Reims centre-back made his France debut. Monaco asked for €50m when Paris Saint-Germain made advancements last summer and given Disasi’s form and recently accrued international experience, the Ligue 1 side will be looking for upward of €50m for the player next summer. Aware that some of their defenders could leave, Bayern Munich are anticipating adding defensive reinforcements and it is within this context that the German club have identified Disasi as a target, and made their initial approach.

With Benjamin Pavard’s future up in the air and Lucas Hernandez’s comeback timeline unclear, it would not be shocking to see Bayern Munich take a look at who might be available. What would be shocking is the club dropping €50 million on another center-back.

Assuming Bayern Munich’s relationship with Daley Blind will only last six months and that Benjamin Pavard’s future remains uncertain, the Bavarians are still being linked to Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

A right-back, it could be assumed that Bayern Munich has Dumfries on its radar for any potential roster openings for next season:

Bayern Munich is preparing to find a replacement for Benjamin Pavard and are reportedly considering making a move for Inter’s Denzel Dumfries. The Nerazzurri picked up the Dutch wing back from PSV in August 2021 for around €14.25m. Since his arrival, Dumfries has become a regular feature of Simone Inzaghi’s squad in the Lombardy capital and shot to prominence with his star performance in the Netherlands’ World Cup Round of 16 clash with the United States, where he scored once and provided two assists. As reported by TZ Munchen, Pavard’s contract is set to expire with Bayern Munich in the summer and the club aren’t planning to renew his deal, forcing them to find a replacement in the transfer market. The Bavarian giants are considering two players in particular: Lyon’s Malo Gusto, who was once wanted by Juventus, and Inter’s Dumfries. The Nerazzurri are open to the sale of the Dutchman in the summer, needing to generate some funds from the sale of a first team regular, and he could soon make the jump to the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are competing off the pitch as well — for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva:

Real Madrid are keen to sign Bernardo Silva in 2023 ahead of rivals Barcelona, with Manchester City prepared to agree to a sale for a price of €80m.

Another week and Bayern Munich provided its fanbase with another shocker or two.

As always, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich — and we start this episode by rapping about the surprise pickup of Daley Blind and what appears to be a nearly done deal for Yann Sommer.

Here is the full rundown for what we have on tap:

What Daley Blind will bring to Bayern Munich — and what it means for other players on the roster.

The latest on where things stand with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer.

The Harry Kane pipedream appears to be dead, so is Randal Kolo Muani a viable option to be Bayern Munich’s striker of the future?

Was Leon Goretzka using the World Cup platform to grandstand?

Julian Nagelsmann had some interesting thoughts on coaching.

Quick question: Is there anyone that Manchester United is not interested in? The Red Devils are working on bringing in Felix on a loan:

Following their Champions League group stage exit, it was reported that Atletico needed to offload several stars in order to balance the books. Matheus Cunha’s departure to Wolves is a start, but Felix could still leave the club. The likelihood of that happening is increased by Atleti’s reported interest in Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, whose contract at Anfield expires this summer. According to Revelo, Man Utd are willing to pay Felix’s full wages for the duration of the loan deal, but the offer will not include an option to buy permanently in the summer transfer window. It’s believed that Felix wants to leave Atleti, and Man Utd are currently the frontrunners in the race to sign him. However, Atletico have indicated that they want a loan fee of €13m for Felix, far more than the offer Man Utd are currently preparing. Premier League table-toppers Arenal have also registered an interest in the Portugal international, but Mikel Arteta’s side are currently pursuing a deal for Shakhtar Donestk forward Mykhailo Mudryk, which could complicate things. Chelsea are another team in the running for Felix, but like Arsenal they are also in the hunt for Mudryk, leaving Man Utd as the favourites to land the Benfica academy graduate.

Longtime Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt could be leaving the club this summer:

Hertha captain Marvin Plattenhardt is absent from the Hertha training camp in the USA because he does not have the necessary corona vaccination status. In the first half of the season, when Plattenhardt was slowed down several times by adductor problems, two other professionals, defender Marc Oliver Kempf and midfield driver Lucas Tousart, increasingly took on leading roles. It is quite possible that his time in the capital will come to an end this summer (contract is expiring, talks have not yet taken place).

