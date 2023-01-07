Bayern Munich to have Asia tour in summer 2023

Bayern Munich are known for their trips to the United States and Asia for brand exposure; they went to Washington D.C. in preseason of the 2022/23 season, and now they will be heading to Asia later this year.

Bild journos Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) reported that the tour is still being planned. The only country that Bayern will definitely go to is Thailand where the Bangkok office is located. There are other countries being tossed around like Japan (awkward!) and Singapore, but so far none have been decided on yet.

If Bayern haven’t decided on where to go yet, then I suggest that they touch down here in the Philippines. I’ve never seen them go here yet and some of the people I’ve met (who are part of an official fan club) flew to Singapore in 2017 (the lead photo) because Bayern was there. I think it’s time to change all of that and head down to the quintessential cyclone whipping boy (if you’re a fellow Asian and storms have weakened by the time they reach your country, thank us. At time of writing, it’s been raining hard like I’m in Scotland or something.).

It’ll be a different experience for sure and if they do come here, I will be there during the duration of their stay.